Baltimore-area streets are starting to close for outdoor dining during coronavirus. But questions still remain.

One victory came Thursday. In an executive order, Hogan authorized Baltimore’s board of liquor license commissioners to waive the $200 daily fee for temporary permit license extensions -- which allow restaurants to serve alcohol beyond their normal footprint. Such fees, Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young wrote in a June 1 letter to Hogan, were “incompatible” with necessary health accommodations. The board voted unanimously to suspend the fee throughout the state of emergency put in place due to the pandemic.