Baltimore restaurants are setting up enclosed tents for outdoor dining, but is it any better than sitting inside?

A white tent encloses the parking spaces outside a restaurant on Hampden’s Avenue. In Fells Point, such structures spread down Thames Street, offering diners shelter from the elements.
As cold weather approaches and COVID-19 cases continue to surge, some Baltimore restaurants are setting up tents to make it more comfortable for customers to sit outside. But is it actually safer than eating indoors?
The answer is usually no, says Dr. Morgan Katz, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University. She recommends that restaurant owners who set up tents keep two sides open to allow for ventilation. “That is not the same as having outdoor [dining] with an open breeze, but it is a compromise.”
Many tents on Thames Street — sitting outside establishments like the Waterfront Hotel and Kooper’s Tavern — are primarily enclosed. So is the one outside the Avenue in Hampden. Baltimore’s health department treats any tent with four walls like an indoor space, says spokesman Adam Abadir in terms of enforcement.
But, Katz says, when it comes to transmission of the coronavirus, outdoor tents that are closed on all four sides could be riskier than just eating indoors. That’s because enclosed restaurants have ventilation and air filtration systems that tents lack.
Another alternative, Katz says, is to offer individualized domes or small tents. Though Katz cautions they need to be fully aired out between use, and diners should eat only with people they live with due to the transmission risk.
That’s the approach owners of Ampersea in Fells Point are taking. The row of four small greenhouses along the water “looks like a little hobbit land,” says co-owner Kyle Smedberg. He just put them in a few days ago; customers have now booked them up weeks in advance.
But Smedberg can understand why more restaurants haven’t gotten on board with the trend. At around $500 each, they’re a pricey investment, particularly considering the uncertain business climate as local jurisdictions in Maryland weigh another shutdown.
Another issue? They’re not exactly weatherproof. “If it’s raining heavy there might be a leak in the roof somewhere.” Staff tuck them away each night to prevent them from landing in the Inner Harbor.
Since outdoor dining became legal in Baltimore, Patrick Dahlgren has turned the parking area in front of his Hampden restaurant Avenue Kitchen & Bar into a “parklet.” He installed the tent just over a month ago to provide cover for customers; with winter approaching, he decided to close the flaps of the tent because city regulations don’t permit restaurants to keep heaters underneath.
For now, servers and customers enter through a 10-foot gap facing the restaurant; Dahlgren said he planned to widen it and add a new heating system that would improve airflow. He also says the tent sits about a foot above ground, allowing air to circulate.
Dahlgren said business owners like him are in a difficult position in the COVID-19 era. “Obviously we’re in the situation where we’re trying to survive,” he said. “Weather’s up and down.”
The restaurant gets professionally disinfected every Friday. All staff wear masks and wash hands “a lot.” Dahlgren said he’s planning to install plexiglass dividers between some tables indoors.
But the investments appear to have paid off, at least for now. The restaurant has remained open throughout the pandemic, and Dahlgren says none of his staff have gotten sick with COVID-19.
Katz encourages people to size up restaurants they’re considering patronizing.
“Look at how they manage the entryway. Are they shoving people into a small area to wait for their table? Are they having people stand outside or have designated space for people to wait?” she said. “Those are the areas where potential transmission can occur.”