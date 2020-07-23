24-tap self-serve RegionAle opens second location in Canton with coronavirus restrictions

A new eatery featuring a 24-tap self-serve beer, wine and cocktail wall has opened in Baltimore.
Located in Canton’s Can Company building at 2400 Boston Street, it’s a second outpost for Ellicott City brewpub RegionAle.
The menu features staples like crab cakes, Philly cheesesteaks and Cubano sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients, as well as seasonal soups and salads.
Because of the coronavirus, customers at the beverage wall must wear gloves and pour drinks into a one-time-use plastic cup, according to a release from the company. Drinks, which also include cold brew, cocktails, kombucha, hard seltzer and a number of local beers, are priced by the ounce.
Beverages are available to-go in 16 oz, 32 oz, and 96 oz coffee boxes, which they call their “Box-Of-Joy.”
The restaurant also offers a number of sanitizer, glove and wipe stations. The restaurant has made other modifications, including expanding outside availability, to accommodate customers concerned about social distancing.
The eatery opened quietly a few weeks ago and has been serving customers for dine-in, takeout and delivery ever since. A scheduled grand opening was scrapped because of the coronavirus, said spokeswoman Tana Rulkova.
“It’s a tricky time in the hospitality industry, for sure,” said Rulkova. She added that many customers were choosing to place orders online and take them to go.
While Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young placed a halt on indoor dining in Baltimore starting Friday evening, RegionAle features 12 outdoor tables where customers can sit.