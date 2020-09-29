The coronavirus will make this a Preakness like no other. Here’s where to celebrate.

In the midst of a pandemic it’s hard, not to mention unsanitary, to recreate the atmosphere of InfieldFest, the raucous little sister of Preakness and site of some of the day’s hardest partying. But you can capture some of the magic with an order of 32 oz. Orange Crushes from Bel Air’s Black Eyed Suzies (119 S Main Street). Better yet, head to Nacho Mama’s in Canton (2907 O’Donnell Street) or Towson (2 W Pennsylvania Ave.) and take home a supersized 96 ounce margarita to share with your quarantine pod. It’s not exactly a Black-Eyed Susan, the official drink of the races, but in the middle of a pandemic, it gets the job done.