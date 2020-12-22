5 pizzas in the Baltimore area you need to try

At this Canton corner spot, pie is made with expensive “00” flour, as a true Naples pie must be. Dough slow rises over 36 hours and is hand kneaded before making its way to the wood fired oven. This pizza is everything: proportional amounts of cheese, the nice leopard spotted crust (but without being burned on the bottom) and a sauce that had kick but wasn’t too acidic. Verde’s attention to detail — some might call it obsession — when it comes to Neapolitan pizza, make it one of the top in the city.