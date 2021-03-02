Towson restaurant Cunningham’s reopens this May as Perennial

Cunningham’s is making way for Perennial.
The restaurant in Towson City Center had shut down in January 2020 after a seven-year-stint, with plans for a renovation and rebrand.
This May it reopens as Perennial, under chef Jay Rohlfing, who also helmed Cunningham’s and previously appeared on TV’s “Chopped.”
The name is a nod both to the seasonality of food and a hope for an enduring future amid challenges. “When we talk about food, we talk about being excited for the next season.” he said. Perennials return year after year.
The original opening date was set for last year; Rohlfing said he and his team used the time to re-imagine their operations for the post-COVID diner. “The past year has been an evolution of thinking, imagining, inventing, pondering and testing,” he said in a statement.
Expect to see some healthier takes on traditional fare. “A lot of people are paying attention to how they eat,” Rohlfing said. Look for items like vegan polenta made with oat milk, or beef tartare on homemade pumpernickel toast. “When you walk away you don’t feel like you were a glutton.” The seasonal, locally-sourced menu will also offer brick oven flatbreads and homemade pastas.
The space, designed by interior decorator Patrick Sutton, features three indoor dining areas plus a covered, outdoor terrace with a bar that can seat up to 75 people.
Rohlfing said his team is also working on offering curbside pickup for customers who aren’t yet ready to dine on-premises.
During the pandemic, the Cunningham’s Cafe and wholesale bakery have continue to operate and even expanded operations, selling bread in some area grocery stores. Perennial will sell some of the same house made bread in the restaurant.
The restaurant is currently hiring: applicants can submit their resumes to staffing@perennialtowson.com.