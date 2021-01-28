Baltimore restaurants and diners adjust to new one-hour limit on in-person dining. How are things going so far?

Over the weekend she dined at Nepenthe, a Hampden pub. After signing in her name with the hostess, she pulled up the restaurant’s menu by scanning a QR code with her phone. At the bar, she ordered a flight of beers and some fries — which she figured would be quick to serve — and paid her check before sitting down. The hostess returned to let Lima know when she had just 15 minutes left to sit. “The process was seamless,” she said. Though she didn’t quite finish her beer flight. “I just didn’t want to scarf it down and then drive home.”