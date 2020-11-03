Local food revolution: Amid pandemic, cooped-up customers flock to Maryland farms, CSA programs

Monalisa Diallo, a longtime advocate of community farms and gardens, turned the garage roof at her Mondawmin home into a vegetable garden. The beets she’s grown there have been tastier than what she finds at the nearby Shoppers grocery store, she said, and helped keep her household fed while they waited for a SNAP card that never came in the mail. She wonders what her West Baltimore neighborhood would look like with fewer fast food restaurants and more community gardens.