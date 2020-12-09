Can beloved Baltimore pizza place Joe Squared be a model for the flagging restaurant industry?

“It’s really very much about taking something that was owned by one person and distributing that ownership over a much larger group,” Khatib said. When it comes to major decisions, the so-called “worker-owners” each get a single vote, regardless of seniority. After the restaurant transitions to a cooperative model, Edwardsen says, tips will be split among all employees, including those working in the kitchen. While workers don’t need to put money down to become worker-owners, they will share in whatever profits they may earn moving forward. Khatib’s group will continue to provide guidance to Joe Squared as it restructures, and Edwardsen will continue to be a part-owner at least through the remainder of the new lease.