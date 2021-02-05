Restaurants on the edge: Will Baltimore’s iconic The Helmand outlive the coronavirus pandemic?

He moved to the U.S. in the late ‘60s with plans to become a pilot. When that career didn’t work out — he got vertigo whenever he flew — his career in hospitality began. One of his first jobs was at the trendy Devil’s Fork in Washington, where he served senators and visiting dignitaries. They reminded Karzai of the village elders back home. The industry came naturally to Karzai. Where he grew up, near Kandahar, offering meals is a way of life. One doesn’t turn down an invitation for food.