‘Ghost kitchens’ thrive in Baltimore area during coronavirus pandemic as customers avoid sit-down restaurants

Despite the growth in business, Scratch Made is able to maintain the same small staff as always, pointing to some of the key advantages of the model. Morstein works with one other employee, plus contractors who help with delivery. Doing the same number of meals in a traditional restaurant “would require a much larger staff.” After having worked at area restaurants in the past, he has no interest in opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which he sees as being more work for less payoff. “I’ve always seen that as sort of like a broken system.”