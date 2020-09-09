Foreman Wolf to open first hotel restaurant at Canopy by Hilton in Harbor Point following coronavirus delay

Baltimore restaurant group Foreman Wolf is branching into new territory — hotel dining.
The group behind Charleston, Petit Louis and Bin 604 wine shop will oversee the food and beverage program at the Canopy by Hilton in Baltimore’s Harbor Point Neighborhood, including a new restaurant that offers sweeping views of the Inner Harbor.
The hotel is set to open in October and will occupy the top four floors of a 12-story office building next to the Morgan Stanley Thames Street Wharf property.
The Canopy was originally slated to open in May, and owner Tony Foreman said that he and executive chef Ryan Shaffner had just completed a tasting for hotel management when the pandemic hit. But he was tight-lipped on revealing more details, such as the name of the restaurant. “I don’t like to reveal what we’re doing until we’re about to do it,” he said. “I feel like all that early information kind of jinxes it.”
In coming months, Foreman said he’ll draw on his experience running restaurants during the coronavirus to create a safe and pleasant environment for guests. “We have a lot of practice now in dealing with the protocols required to operate safely,” he said, such as doing health screenings for all guests and delivery people. “We are the Boy Scouts about it.”
Foreman said that he and business partner chef Cindy Wolf have long been friends with Michael Beatty, whose Beatty Development Group spearheaded the redevelopment of Harbor Point on a former industrial area.
“We’ve talked about doing this for a long time,” Foreman said. A spokesman for Beatty Development Group could not be immediately reached for comment.