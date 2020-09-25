Social distancing and lost revenues: Baltimore’s high-end restaurants do one pivot after another to avoid disaster

One drastic change has been the drop-off in business lunch and dinner guests as workers take to home offices and meetings happen over Zoom, not multi-course meals. The pinch has been acute in places like Harbor East and Downtown, dense with office buildings. “It’s been huge,” said Tony Foreman, whose Foreman Wolf restaurant group owns high-end restaurants like Charleston and Cinghiale. The latter is an Italian restaurant in Harbor East he says “is perfectly formulated for the business diner of the last 10 years," able to accommodate large groups of post-convention diners as well as client meetings. But those groups don’t exist at the moment, and it’s unclear if and when they’ll return. “I think those things will be slow to come back because I think people have a little PTSD," Foreman said.