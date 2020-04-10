These Baltimore restaurants are selling family meals during the coronavirus pandemic

Weary of trying to cook dinners while balancing your newfound responsibilities as a homeschooler, nanny and possibly hairstylist?
Baltimore area restaurants shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic are coming up with innovative ways to serve carryout diners. A few have begun selling family meals, designed to feed two, four or more people.
Wicked Sisters
One of the most wallet-friendly family meal options around comes from Falls Road restaurant Wicked Sisters, which has been selling options like roast chicken, mushroom meatloaf, ribs and spaghetti with meatballs. Dinner for two is $16, four is $24, or serve up to eight people for $40. Each comes with two sides. Available from 4-8 p.m. daily.
3845 Falls Road, Hampden. 410-878-0884. Wickedsistershampden.com
Scratch Made
Were I a woman of means, I’d order from Scratch Made every week. The meal delivery service emphasizes fresh, local ingredients with innovative spins on classic home cooking. The menu varies, but a recent week’s order included braised beef with creamy mashed potatoes, savory and flavorful chicken and dumplings, a yummy pork chop and a bean soup with garlic bread that is just so much better than your average quarantine grub. An individual plan provides four meals for $59 (including delivery); order dinners to up to four people for $233.
Ida B’s Table
If you’re missing the cooking of chef David Thomas at Ida B’s Table, console yourself with a delectable-sounding half ($28.75) or a whole ($45) fried chicken from the downtown restaurant where soul food gets reinvented. Add up to four sides, including Liberian greens and macaroni and cheese. And no need to make an extra stop at the liquor store: you can tack on a six-pack of beer or a bottle of vino to your order.
235 Holliday St., Downtown. 410-844-0444. idabstable.com
La Cuchara
You can build your own family meal at La Cuchara near Hampden which, in a strange turn of events, happens to also be one of the few places around where you can buy toilet paper these days. Order a 1-lb meatloaf for $11, pair with a pint of mashed potatoes for $4, then indulge in a chocolate cake slab ($14) with vanilla malt dream frosting. Place orders online; 10 percent gratuity is added automatically.
3600 Clipper Mill Road, Jones Falls Area. 443-708-3838. lacucharabaltimore.com
Family Meal
In Frederick, Bryan Voltaggio’s Family Meal is offering three choices for family dinner: fried chicken, meatloaf and rigatoni. Each is $50 and comes with your choice of two sides and a choice of house or caesar salad. Eat it up as you cheer Voltaggio on during this season of “Top Chef All Stars,” airing on Bravo.
882 N. East Street, Frederick. 301-378-2895. Voltfamilymeal.com
Orto
The Station North eatery is selling a chicken parm dinner package for two ($40) or four ($76) that comes with caesar salad and garlic knots seasoned with Italian herbs and pecorino. There’s even lemon olive oil cake for dessert. For an added indulgence, tack on a quart of lemon olive oil gelato for $16.
1709 N. Charles St., Station North. 443-759-7200. ortobaltimore.com
La Food Marketa
The Baltimore County restaurant lets you choose from a taco pack and a fajita special. Both are $64, feed four people and include everything you need to make your own tacos and fajitas at home. Takeout runs daily from noon until 8 p.m.; call ahead to order. Or, if you’re at the Food Market in Hampden, check out the roasted beef short rib dinner for $60. It comes with potatoes, crispy onion rings, roasted carrots and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
2620 Quarry Lake Drive. 410-415-0606. lafoodmarketa.com.
Woodberry Kitchen
At Woodberry’s new “Here for Us” market Baltimoreans can order local an assortment of local veggies, breads and meats as well as ready-to-heat items like a vegetable pot pie in a whole wheat puff pastry which “serves 4, or 2 stress eaters,” according to the description.
2010 Clipper Park Road, Woodberry. 410-464-8000. woodberrykitchen.com