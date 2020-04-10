These Baltimore restaurants are selling family meals during the coronavirus pandemic

If you’re missing the cooking of chef David Thomas at Ida B’s Table, console yourself with a delectable-sounding half ($28.75) or a whole ($45) fried chicken from the downtown restaurant where soul food gets reinvented. Add up to four sides, including Liberian greens and macaroni and cheese. And no need to make an extra stop at the liquor store: you can tack on a six-pack of beer or a bottle of vino to your order.