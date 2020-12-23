Baltimore judge upholds city’s dining ban, denying restaurant group’s request to block restrictions

A Baltimore judge has upheld the city’s ban on indoor and outdoor dining, denying a trade group’s request to block the restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus.
Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill wrote in a memo Wednesday that although the restaurant industry “bears a disproportionate burden in this public health crisis,” Mayor Brandon Scott’s recent decision to ban on-premise dining in the city was made in the interest of public health.
Baltimore has banned all on-premise dining as part of a slew of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Indoor dining is off-limits in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
The Restaurant Association of Maryland had last week announced that it was suing in Baltimore and the other jurisdictions where indoor dining is forbidden. An Anne Arundel County judge earlier this month sided with restaurants in a suit to overturn the county’s ban on indoor dining. Lawyers for the Restaurant Association said they were encouraged by that ruling from Anne Arundel Circuit Judge William Mulford II.
The 47 plaintiffs in the city include businesses large and small: Orto, Phillips Seafood, the Atlas Restaurant Group and Mother’s Grille. The group’s lawyers, who could not immediately be reached for comment, had claimed that local leaders failed to prove that COVID-19 cases were linked to indoor dining.
Marshall Weston, the CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Mayor Brandon Scott praised the decision, saying in a statement that the dining ban was necessary given both the science and “the critical role” the city’s hospitals play in the statewide fight against COVID-19. He added: “I will ease restrictions when it is justifiable by the data.”
Scott also encouraged residents to “make a point of supporting your local restaurants this holiday season.”
City solicitor Dana Moore said: “We’re pleased that he denied the temporary restraining order and upheld the really science based executive order issued by our mayor.”
An evidentiary hearing will be held January 7.
