‘It’s an unknown time': Baltimore bars and restaurants brace for decrease in business amid COVID-19 panic

The spread of COVID-19 also impacted one of the region’s prominent craft breweries. Flying Dog posted on Instagram Wednesday that it would close its Frederick taproom and cancel all events at the facility indefinitely. ”The safety of our employees and community is our top priority and we will share additional updates as we are able," the Instagram post read. A spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. A statement on the brewery’s website noted that “brewery operations are not affected at this time."