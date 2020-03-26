5 carryout meals from Baltimore eateries to get you through quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

Sichuan peppers can help you forget the problems of the world, and focus instead on the intense numbing and delicious sensation happening in your mouth. Few places in Baltimore make better use of the little flavor bombs than Towson’s Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro, where you can find them on spicy prawns, a house specialty, ($21.95) and dan dan noodles with minced pork ($8.95), which I like to think of as the ultimate in carbo-loading comfort food. Start off with garlicky eggplant ($13.95) or a side of sauteed green beans ($13.95) and revel in your leftovers.