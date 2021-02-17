Carryout-focused restaurants are booming in Baltimore. Here are 5 to check out.

The lime green exterior of Spring Cafe signals a new arrival to the Avenue. Inside, owner Rose Ebadi and her parents, former physicians, are serving up tea and cuisine from their native Afghanistan. “In Afghanistan, green tea is really big,” Ebadi said. “Instead of saying, ‘Let’s grab a cup of coffee,’ you say, ‘Let’s grab a cup of tea.’” The original concept for the restaurant was just to be a teahouse, but Ebadi said she and her parents decided to add a mostly vegetarian menu, including “all the stuff that we love as a family.” They include savory dishes to spice up your Tuesday, like eggplant or pumpkin with yogurt sauce ($6.95). More recently, the Ebadis have added a few meat dishes, including a hearty, spicy stewed beef served with two slices of bread ($14.95). Whatever you’re eating, finish it with tea. The cafe’s voluminous tea menu includes an exotic blue brew made from the butterfly pea flower ($3.75), as hypnotizing to look at as it is delicious. Each cup comes with candied almonds. Available for dine-in or takeout as well as delivery through Grubhub and Uber Eats.