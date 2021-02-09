These Baltimore-area restaurants and catering companies have Valentine’s Day covered

Any relationship that survived the pandemic deserves a big, fancy dinner this Valentine’s Day. The following Baltimore area restaurants and catering companies are serving up splashy specials with everything from bacon roses, caviar pie (with potato chips!) to salads with actual, edible gold.
818 Market
Catonsville’s newest gourmet grocery store/farm-to-table bistro is selling V Day-themed cheese and charcuterie boards for $50. Comes with more cheese, salami and other goodies than you can shake a baguette at. (Oh, and bread, too). Tack on a bottle of California Love Noir Pinot Noir for $15. Pickup starts Feb. 11. Delivery available.
818 Frederick Road, Catonsville. 443-860-9241. 818market.storebyweb.com/s/1000-1
Bar Vasquez
Chef Mario Cano Catalan is cooking up a special to-go feast at the Argentine eatery: $135 gets a meal for two with three shareable courses. For entrees, choose from filet mignon, grilled octopus and housemade bucatini plus a dessert of chocolate flan or strawberries and cream.
1425 Aliceanna St., Harbor East. 410-534-7296. barvasquez.com
The Classic Catering People
The Owings Mills caterers have everything you need to make the weekend special, including gourmet dinners for two ($150-$250), date night drinks like “Cupid’s Sangria” and bouquets of bacon roses. Because of course you need bacon roses. Or snag a s’mores kit with its own mini hibachi grill. Menu options include two varieties of surf and turf or an all-vegan feast. Available Feb. 13-14.
99 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills. 410-356-1666. ClassicCatering.com
The Cinghiale Pop-Up Market at Johnny’s
Located in Roland Park, the popular, pandemic-era pop up from Foreman Wolf is selling a special Valentine’s Day dinner box for two ($39) that includes lobster agnolotti with cream sauce, and an array of yummy-sounding vegetables including confit yellow tomatoes and arugula salad. Pre-order recommended.
4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park. 410-773-0777.
The Corner Pantry
Upgrade your weekend snacking game with a $120 “grazing box” from the Corner Pantry that includes lobster thermidor dip, squid ink crisps, duck prosciutto, a scotch egg, macarons and a lot more. All items are made in house and pair well with a “Bridgerton” viewing marathon.
6080 Falls Road, Mt. Washington. 667-308-2331. corner-pantry.com
The H3irloom Food Group
Chefs David and Tonya Thomas, formerly of Ida B’s Table, are cooking up romance in the kitchen of their newly-launched Baltimore catering company. Valentine’s Day menus ($135-$210) include entree choices like jerked lamb and golden tilefish plus an elevated take on whoopie pie for dessert. Place orders by Feb. 10 for pickup Feb. 14th.
3425 Sinclair Lane, Clifton-Berea. 443-418-3733. h3irloom.com
Hoopla Catering
Go for the gold with a Valentine’s dinner from Hoopla Catering. Start off with “penthouse salad” (it’s got gold in it) plus crab cake for dinner and flourless chocolate cake for dessert. $125 plus tax. 10% of each meal is donated to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Place orders by Feb 5. for pickup at The Food Market in Hampden or Pikesville’s La Food Marketa on either Feb. 13 or Feb 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Email orders to hello@hooplatcatering.com with pickup date, location and time.
410-456-9904. hooplacatering.com
Jazz + Soju
The Anthem House eatery has a $70 per person Valentine’s Day special available for takeout or dine in. Offerings include tuna tataki, shorty shrimp, beef short ribs and mochi for dessert.
900 E. Fort Ave. #105, Locust Point. 410-244-8600. orderjazzsoju.com
La Cuchara
Have your cheesecake and eat it too with a $99 feast for two from La Cuchara in Hampden that includes an assortment of chilled seafood — lobster, mussels, shrimp and clams — plus braised short ribs, mashed potatoes and a chocolate covered strawberry cheesecake. Pickup Feb. 13 or 14 from 3-6 p.m.
3600 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden. 443-708-3838. lacucharabaltimore.com
Le Comptoir du Vin
The “sexiest third date spot” on the planet (that’s according to Esquire) has a whimsically decadent-sounding menu for two. Start with caviar pie with potato chips and a butter lettuce salad before diving into a bake-at-home braised beef cheek and wild mushroom pie. Add a casual flower bouquet and box of local truffles to show your sweetie you brought your A-game. Pick up Feb 14 from noon til 3 p.m.
1729 Maryland Ave., Station North. 443-297-7384. shopcomptoir.com
Magdalena
Indulge in a three-course dinner for two ($180) from Magdalena at the Ivy Hotel. Meals come with housemade focaccia, choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. Order ahead for pick up Feb. 12-14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Entree options include prime rib with twice baked potato or smoked mushroom tortellini with roasted pumpkin ravigote.
205 E Biddle St., Midtown-Belvedere. 410-514-0303. theivybaltimore.com
McCormick & Schmick’s
The three-course prix fixe menu at McCormick & Schmick’s is available for dine-in or takeout all weekend long. $50 per person gets a New York strip with lobster tail plus your choice of soup or salad and dessert. Add on an order of oysters Rockefeller for $10 or prosecco for $25.
711 Eastern Ave., Inner Harbor. 410-234-1300. mccormickandschmicks.com
NiHao
The buzz-worthy Canton outpost from Peter Chang and Pichet Ong is offering a feast for two ($87) complete with whole branzino, sticky rice, pork dumplings, longevity noodles and a Mandarin trifle for dessert — everything you need to celebrate love and the Lunar New Year at the same time. Available from Feb. 12-14. Pre-order now on Tock.
2322 Boston St., Canton. 443-835-2036. nihaobaltimore.com
Scratch Made
The meal delivery service is offering a special Valentine’s Week menu with offerings such as red wine braised short ribs, spinach and herb lasagna plus optional dessert add-ons including olive oil cake with citrus and local pears.
410-971-7063. orderscratchmade.com
Urban Plates
The Columbia eatery inside the mall is offering an affordable 3-course feast for two ($49) with entree options that include three different types of steak and two slices of cake for dessert. Pre-order by Feb.11 for pickup Feb. 12-14.
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy. #3035, Columbia. 443-741-8787. urbanplates.com
Yes Chef! Catering
Impress, but don’t stress. Yes Chef! Catering, a new Baltimore-based meal delivery service is taking care of everything you need for a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration. The $195 Cupid’s Arrow Package offers choice of entrees like jumbo lump crab cakes and beef tenderloin plus one dozen roses, four chocolate covered strawberries, and one of those hot cocoa bombs that everyone’s been going crazy for on social media. Price includes delivery in the Baltimore, Annapolis and Columbia regions. Available for pre-order until Feb. 7 or until sold out.