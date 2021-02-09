These Baltimore-area restaurants and catering companies have Valentine’s Day covered

Go for the gold with a Valentine’s dinner from Hoopla Catering. Start off with “penthouse salad” (it’s got gold in it) plus crab cake for dinner and flourless chocolate cake for dessert. $125 plus tax. 10% of each meal is donated to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Place orders by Feb 5. for pickup at The Food Market in Hampden or Pikesville’s La Food Marketa on either Feb. 13 or Feb 14 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Email orders to hello@hooplatcatering.com with pickup date, location and time.