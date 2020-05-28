Baltimore to allow outdoor dining Friday at 5 p.m. as coronavirus restrictions lift statewide

Baltimore mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced that restaurants with outdoor dining permits can serve outside in the city beginning Friday at 5 p.m.
The move comes the day after Gov. Larry Hogan lifted more coronavirus-related restrictions statewide, including on outdoor dining.
In a statement, Young said the decision had been made in consultation with the city’s health commissioner, Letitia Dzirasa, and after reviewing Baltimore’s rates of COVID-19. In the statement, Dzirasa said that residents eating outside should continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings "except when eating.”
According to the statement, restaurants that do not currently have outdoor seating permits can begin applying for a permit at 9 a.m. on June 1, by visiting the city’s electronic permitting site.
The announcement came after Alex Smith, founder of the Atlas Restaurant Group, announced on Facebook plans to offer outdoor seating at 11 of his 13 Baltimore restaurants. They include Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and Azumi in the Harbor East neighborhood, as well as Choptank in Fells Point.
Informed of the mayor’s announcement, Tony Foreman, whose Foreman Wolf restaurant group operates Charleston and Petit Louis, said he hoped to open all five properties for outdoor dining either Friday or Saturday. “As a business owner, I’m encouraged. As a citizen I’m a little bit surprised.”
A spokesman for the mayor had previously said the city would not allow outdoor dining. Last week, Young issued a stern warning to restaurants that opened in defiance of citywide stay-at-home orders. “If you illegally open your business," the mayor said, "we will shut you down.”
This article will be updated.