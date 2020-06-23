The National Aquarium and Maryland Zoo are set to reopen. Can they overcome financial damage of coronavirus?

At the aquarium, the 4D theater will be closed. Guests can walk through the Dolphin Ampitheater, but can no longer sit to observe the playful mammals. A feature that was a visitor favorite — the ability to pet some animals in the Living Seashore tanks — will now have signs reading ”Look, but don’t touch.” And the cafeteria has been closed for indoor dining, though some grab-and-go products will be available for sale.