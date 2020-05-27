Baltimore black women find solace and sisterhood in weekly Girl Power Happy Hour Zoom chats

The group has taken her mind from the stress associated with the pandemic. She said that although she is lucky to keep her job, there have been pay cuts. Her creative outlet — she sings with two choral groups — has been limited because most of her gigs have been canceled. She was also named Mrs. Baltimore in February but was unable to compete in the Mrs. Maryland beauty pageant, which like many events have been canceled in the state and across the world. And a family member was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. They have recovered but still struggles as a result of the virus, she said.