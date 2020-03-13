What’s canceled, postponed or changed in Baltimore arts and entertainment due to the coronavirus

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. You can tell us the status of your event here.
Community
Maryland Historical Society: The Maryland Historical Society will close to visitors starting March 14. The library staff will continue to be accessible, Wednesday through Saturday, by phone and email at 410-685-3750 ext. 359, or reference@mdhs.org. “Prior to reopening in April, the entire facility will be re-cleaned and sanitized. Leadership continues to work closely with local, state and federal experts on this topic to ensure that we are up to date on the situation as it evolves,” the organization said in a statement.
Enoch Pratt Free Library: The Enoch Pratt Free Library will cancel all public programs at the Pratt’s 22 locations until March 31. All library locations will remain open for standard operating hours at this time. “This is not a decision we’ve made lightly,” said Pratt Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to protect the safety of our staff and customers during this unsettling time.” Large-scale programs, such as CityLit Festival and the Imagination Celebration will be postponed to a later date. All Pratt facilities are being cleaned in accordance with the CDC Guidelines for Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection.
St. Patrick Day Parade in Baltimore: The Baltimore St. Patrick Parade scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. The organizers of the parade wrote on Facebook that the board of directors of St. Patrick Celebrations Inc. has decided to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Shamrock 5K Race. Also canceled: St. Patrick’s Canton Celebration on O’Donnell Square – March 14; The Shamrock Crawl in Fells Point – March 14; The Irish Stroll Pub Crawl in Federal Hill – March 14; Delia Foley’s Block Party – March 14.
Senior centers: Baltimore will suspend services at its senior centers to proactively protect residents from the new coronavirus, officials announced Thursday
Arts and Entertainment
Creative Alliance: "Our programs and events, including performances, festivals, workshops for adults and children have been canceled or postponed until March 31. Unless otherwise notified, our exhibition space will remain open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: The “Mozart + Mahler” concerts, slated to take place March 14 and 15 are postponed. “Staff members are currently working on identifying a date and time in the near future to reschedule these performances. Once confirmed in the coming days, the box office team will reach out to all ticket holders to offer the option of attending an alternate performance, exchanging for another performance this season, or converting your tickets to a tax deductible donation” the organization said in a statement.
Six Flags America: The amusement park will temporarily suspend operation until further notice. “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the park, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” the organization said in a statement. For more information go to sixflags.com.
The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture: All Peale programming is postponed until further notice. “This includes this Saturday’s Jazz in Cool Places event Clifton Mansion, the upcoming Redfine-ABLE exhibition, and the Unnatural Causes exhibition as well as the March It’s More Than History Lecture Series,” the organization said in a statement.
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center: The home of the Hippodrome Theatre will postpone the Celtic Woman Celebration The 15th Anniversary Tour and The Band’s Visit.
The Reginald F. Lewis Museum: The museum is closed to the public and all public programs have been canceled until further notice.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: All concerts and public events scheduled to take place through March 21 are canceled at both the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and The Music Center at Strathmore. “We are committed to the safety of our patrons, musicians and staff, and we believe that it is our responsibility to make this difficult decision at this time...In addition to inviting patrons to exchange into future programs, we are also deeply appreciative to those patrons who would consider donating their tickets to support the BSO at a pivotal time in our transformation,” BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome said in statement.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Guinness: “The Open Gate Brewery has made the decision to close its doors to visitors effective March 13, 2020 until further notice. The closures will remain in place until health and State advice changes,” the brewery said in a statement Friday morning.
Cruise Baltimore: The Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas, which sailed from Baltimore Saturday, was not allowed to dock as planned Thursday in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, “due to a new travel restriction limiting cruise ship travel,” Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Melissa Charbonneau said. The ship is making a detour to St. Thomas, she said. The Grandeur of the Seas is set to return to Baltimore March 19.
Tabea Zimmerman and Javier Perianes at Shriver Hall Concert Series: The performance of violist Tabea Zimmerman and pianist Javier Perianes, who were slated to perform Sunday at the Shriver Hall Concert Series, has been canceled. “This is consistent with expert public health guidance related to the spread of COVID-19. Ticketholders are being contacted regarding their ticketing options. All other upcoming Shriver Hall Concert Series performances and events remain as scheduled. Ticketholders with questions may contact Shriver Hall Concert Series’ Box Office at (410) 516-7164,” the organization said in a statement.
Pearl Jam: Popular rock band Pearl Jam announced Monday night that it is canceling the first leg of its tour. The band was expected to play March 28 at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena. But the band said it is following public health officials’ recommendations and avoiding public gatherings by canceling the first leg of the tour, a statement on its website said.
Hippodrome: All performances for Celtic Woman Celebration - The 15th Anniversary Tour and “The Band’s Visit” are postponed. If you are a ticket holder for one of these events, hold on to your tickets. The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center will be in touch in seven to 14 days with more information on the status of these events.
BMA: The Baltimore Museum of Art has canceled or postponed all public programs through April 12. This includes this weekend’s council, member, and public celebrations for “2020 Vision Contemporary and Candice Breitz: Too Long, Didn’t Read.” For more details, call 443-573-1700 or go to artbma.org.
Walters Art Museum: The museum is closing from March 14-31. All programming and tours are canceled. For questions, contact info@thewalters.org.
9:30 Club, The Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem: I.M.P., the concert promotions and production company behind the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, The Lincoln Theatre and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia announced that it will be postponing all concerts at its Washington venues until April 1.
In a statement, I.M.P. wrote that all concerts scheduled before April 1 at the 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem, “as well as shows 9:30 Club Presents at U Street Music Hall,” will be postponed until a later date. The shows will be rescheduled for a later date and those who cannot attend the rescheduled concerts can contact the production company for a refund.
While the production company did not announce a similar postponement for Merriweather Post Pavilion, the Columbia-based venue does not have any events scheduled until the M3 Rock Festival starting May 1.
The Annapolis Opera Company: The March 13 and 15 production of Susannah, which was going to be the 51st and final production for the artistic director and conductor Ron Gretz, has been canceled.
"Along with the recommendation of the Anne Arundel County Health Department, we feel the best decision for our performers, our patrons, our community and our world is to cancel the March 13 and 15 production of Susannah. This is based on best practices around social distancing to reduce or limit the spread of the disease and to help ‘flatten the curve,’” Annapolis Opera Company General Director Kathy Swekel wrote in a statement.
For further information, call 410-267-8135. More information will be available at http://annapolisopera.org/.