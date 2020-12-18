Johns Hopkins’ coronavirus-inspired ‘WAP’ parody — ‘Wear a Mask Please’ — gets shoutout from Cardi B herself

Though Moran called Rosen the “mastermind” behind the parody, Rosen said that might be a bit of an exaggeration. She’s been coming up with parodies with her dad from the time she was little, writing sarcastic or silly takes on popular tunes to make people laugh. So, when she saw the letters “WAP,” she wondered whether there might be something there. Shortly thereafter, she messaged Moran with the opening verse of what would eventually become “WAmP.”