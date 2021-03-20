10 outdoor things to do in the Baltimore area as spring appears and the pandemic starts to fade

You’ve been cooped up for almost a year. You’ve cleaned the basement, ordered groceries online and worn more masks than most superheroes. Now spring is nigh, vaccinations are on the rise and the pandemic, which has killed more than 8,000 Marylanders, appears to be winding down. There are no guarantees, to be sure, but is it time to start the long road back?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should “prioritize attending outdoor activities over indoor activities and stay within your local area as much as possible.” Here are 10 outdoor things to do as fears start to ease:
(Mike Klingaman)
Take in an Orioles game at Pickles Pub
If you’re squeamish about sitting in the stands at Camden Yards, grab an outdoor table at the pub across the street and give a listen. The atmosphere will chase those blues. 520 Washington Blvd. 410-752-1784. picklespub.com.
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Visit the Maryland Zoo
The antics of prairie dogs and polar bears are a hit anytime. Chances are they’re as anxious to see you as vice-versa. Come May, yoga classes will be offered at the zoo, under the watchful eyes of the penguins, lions and elephants. 1 Safari Place. 410-396-7102. marylandzoo.org.
(HANDOUT) Take the Chesapeake Country Mural Trail
Drive through Dorchester County and peruse the evocative and historic murals painted on the walls of buildings and even a train caboose. Download the audio app for a guided tour. 410-228-1000. visitdorchester.org.
(Courtesy of Choptank Communicati / HANDOUT) Give yourself ‘The Wire' tour
If you binge-watched the acclaimed TV series during the pandemic, visit the sites where “The Wire” was filmed in Baltimore. It’s a four-hour tour past 54 locales that will have you looking for characters like Bubbles, Snot Boogie et al. wikitravel.org/en/The_Wire_Tour
(HBO) Play a round of ‘classic’ golf
Bundle up, if you must, and go 18 holes at Pine Ridge (pictured), Clifton Park or any of the Baltimore Classic Five courses. Go early, see the wildlife on the fairways and take that deep breath you’ve been loathe to take for months. 410-444-4933. classic5golf.com.
(Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Take a hike
Stretch your legs and clear the cobwebs with a jaunt through the Gwynns Falls Trail, Patapsco Valley State Park or any of the many of hiking venues around. gwynnsfallstrail.org or dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/central/patapsco.aspx.
(Jerry Jackson) Head to the beach
Skittish about going downyoshun this summer? Grab the kids and hit Ocean CityOC now, before the beach and Boardwalk get busy. The spring trip may satisfy your craving for sand and salt air.
(Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun) Visit Fort McHenry
Walk hallowed ground, climb the ramparts and help hoist the flag at Baltimore’s outdoor living history museum. 2400 E. Fort Ave. 410-962-4290 ext. 250. nps.gov
(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Explore Ladew Topiary Gardens
Take a nature walk through the 22 acres of manicured flora, including more than 100 sculptured shrubs shaped like everything from a running fox and hounds to Winston Churchill’s top hat. Opens April 1. 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton. 410-557-9466. ladewgardens.com.
(Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun) Tour Antietam Battlefield
Frankly, there’s no better time to visit the Civil War site — of one of the bloodiest days in American history. Nearly 21,000 soliders died or were wounded there on Sept. 17, 1962. Their sacrifice weighs heavy during a pandemic that has exposed the fragility of life. 301- 432-5124. 5831 Dunker Church Rd., Sharpsburg. nps.gov/anti
(Dan Rodricks / Baltimore Sun)