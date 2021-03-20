10 outdoor things to do in the Baltimore area as spring appears and the pandemic starts to fade

You’ve been cooped up for almost a year. You’ve cleaned the basement, ordered groceries online and worn more masks than most superheroes. Now spring is nigh, vaccinations are on the rise and the pandemic, which has killed more than 8,000 Marylanders, appears to be winding down. There are no guarantees, to be sure, but is it time to start the long road back?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should “prioritize attending outdoor activities over indoor activities and stay within your local area as much as possible.” Here are 10 outdoor things to do as fears start to ease:

(Mike Klingaman)