Dial a poet or artist at Phone Call, a free event sponsored by the Baltimore Museum of Art. The participatory dialogue-based work by Baltimore and New York-based artist Ginevra Shay brings artists and poets to listeners through readings and conversations over the phone. Approximately 280 listeners can sign up to receive a phone call from an artist or poet at artbma.org/phonecall. The calls will be placed Tuesday, April 6 through Saturday, April 10 in the morning, afternoon, or evening, as selected by the participant and paired artist or poet. Tuesday to Saturday, various times. (HANDOUT)