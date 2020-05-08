Baltimore streamed concerts during coronavirus just aren’t cutting it. Here’s why they shouldn’t.

Under normal circumstances, Needleman wouldn’t even consider sharing a full program of solo oboe music with the public without practicing it for one to two years. But the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a shift in priorities: Today’s live concerts, such as they are, are less about showcasing artists at the top of their game than they are about providing baseline support to those artists and connection with their audiences. To that end, there are the perks of streamed performances: Over 12,000 viewers, a number of them flung across the globe, tuned in for one of her lockdown concerts, which is, in Needleman’s words, “unheard of” for a solo oboe concert — “It’s this sort of esoteric thing.”