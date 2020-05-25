Uncharted waters: Baltimore-area pools remain closed amid coronavirus uncertainty as swim season nears

“It’s definitely going to look like it never has in the past,” said Barbara Bates, manager of Five Oaks, which has 1,800 members. “I’ve been here 34 years and this is all new to us. There will be a plexiglass window at the snack bar and signs up all over. We know it’s not normal, but we’ve worked countless hours to come up with a plan — we’re still getting input — and I have a feeling that when we can open, people will be ready to get in the pool.”