As temperatures rise, these Baltimore restaurants offer outdoor dining

Warmer temperatures mixed with recent COVID-19 concerns have placed a premium on outdoor dining in the Baltimore region.
Here’s a smattering of offerings with details to help you feel safe on your next outdoor dining excursion.
Amicci’s
231 S High St., Little Italy, 410-528-1096
The Italian restaurant in the heart of Little Italy operates on a first come first seat policy for outdoor dining, which includes four tables.
Customers are asked to wear masks when entering the restaurant to use the restrooms.
Laminated menus are cleaned after each use. The restaurant now serves can sodas in plastic cups to limit exposure. Upon request, all food can also be served in disposable carry out containers.
Staff are given temperature checks at the beginning of each shift and are masked at all time. Frequent hand cleaning is practiced during service, according to the owners. All tables, chairs and surfaces are sanitized after use.
Alma Cocina Latina
2400 Boston St. Suite 108, Canton, 667-212-4273
The Canton restaurant dedicated to Venezuelan cuisine has a patio with 32 seats, with all tables positioned six feet apart. Each table has a disinfectant bottle and all servers wear masks.
Charleston
1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East, 410-332-7373
Elegant carpets and white tablecloth await outdoor diners at the James Beard Award nominated restaurant. Reservations are required to sit in any of the 22 outdoor spots, and customers must sign a health information form, have their temperature taken and wear masks while in the Harbor East restaurant.
Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd., Lake Falls Village, 667-308-2331
The breakfast and lunch-centric restaurant known for its baked goods has 38 outdoor seats. The temperature of all staff is checked prior to each shift. Face masks must be worn and social distancing is observed throughout the restaurant.
In addition to in-house hand washing and sanitizing procedures, tables and chairs are sanitized between guests. Individually wrapped silverware is used for service.
Foreman Wolf restaurants
Cinghiale, 822 Lancaster St., Harbor East, 410-547-8282; Bar Vasquez, 1425 Aliceanna St., Harbor East, 410-534-7296; Petit Louis Bistro, 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park, 410-366-9393; Johnny’s, 4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park, 410-773-0777
In addition to Charleston, all Foreman Wolf restaurants are offering outdoor seating, including:
Cinghiale (42); Bar Vasquez (24); Petit Louis Bistro (52), Johnny’s (62). All restaurants require a reservation for outdoor seating. Masks must be worn by guests unless they are seated and eating.
Staff are taught safety protocol in both English and Spanish. There is also formal training on handwashing, the proper way to wear a face mask and social distancing.
Duck Duck Goose
814 S Broadway, Fells Point, 443-869-2129
The Fells Point French bistro has 40 seats between the front and secret outdoor back patio.
The back patio is available to rent for up to 10 people. Temperatures are taken for the whole staff and menus are disposable. Plastic cups are being used and bathrooms are cleaned every 90 minutes. Tables are sanitized after each guests.
Foraged
3520 Chestnut Ave, Hampden, 410-235-0035
The mushroom-centric restaurant in Hampden has eight outdoor seats for guests. The restaurant is following CDC guidelines, according to its owners. Guests must wear masks while not eating and when they come inside the restaurant.
La Food Marketa and The Food Market
La Food Marketa, 2620 Quarry Lake Dr., Quarry Lake, 410-415-0606; The Food Market, 1017 W 36th St., Hampden, 410-366-0606
The Quarry Lake restaurant can accommodate 75 people for outdoor seating. Like its sister restaurant in Hampden, The Food Market, which seats 26 people outside, La Food Marketa observes safety protocols, including: single use and QR scan menus; tables and chairs placed six feet apart that are sanitized between guests. Rolled silverware is used and all condiments are single use. Pens and clip boards for billing are all sanitized. All staff, who are given daily temperature checks, must wear masks while working. Guests must wear masks when inside.
Pen & Quill and Tapas Teatro
Pen & Quill, 1701 N Charles St., Station North, 410-601-3588; Tapas Teatro, 1711 N Charles St., Station North, 410-332-0110
Just feet from Pennsylvania Station, Pen & Quill has 20 seats for outdoor dining. Its sister restaurant Tapas Teatro offers 34 outdoor seats. Tables are spaced six feet apart with a limit of six people per table. All staff must wears gloves and masks. Hand sanitizer is available and guests are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
Whitehall Mill
3300 Clipper Mill Rd., Clipper Mill, 410-585-5737
The newly opened property, which includes Whitehall Market and True Chesapeake Oyster Company, has 36 outdoor seats under an “expansive” tent. Guests must wear face masks except when seated and eating. Social distancing is observed throughout the location. Cleaning placards are placed on each table for patrons to designate whether a table needs to be cleaned. Sanitizing and cleaning procedures are completed every hour.