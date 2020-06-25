As temperatures rise, these Baltimore restaurants offer outdoor dining

The Quarry Lake restaurant can accommodate 75 people for outdoor seating. Like its sister restaurant in Hampden, The Food Market, which seats 26 people outside, La Food Marketa observes safety protocols, including: single use and QR scan menus; tables and chairs placed six feet apart that are sanitized between guests. Rolled silverware is used and all condiments are single use. Pens and clip boards for billing are all sanitized. All staff, who are given daily temperature checks, must wear masks while working. Guests must wear masks when inside.