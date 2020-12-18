Maryland restaurant trade group sues Baltimore City, other counties over coronavirus dining out restrictions

The Maryland Restaurant Association is suing to overturn Baltimore city’s ban on indoor and outdoor dining, the group’s president announced at a news conference Friday.
The Columbia-based group has also filed suits in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the remaining counties in Maryland where dining bans of some sort are in place. The suits come just after a judge in Anne Arundel County issued a temporary restraining order this week to stop that jurisdiction’s ban on indoor dining.
Statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan has limited indoor dining to 50%, but has allowed local leaders to put in place stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The state’s health department considers restaurants “high risk locations” for the virus’ spread. Others include weddings, parties and stores, places where there is “prolonged exposure to other people.”
According to contract tracing data from July through early November, 43% of respondents went to one or more high risk location. Among those, around 40% said they had eaten at a restaurant. Lawyers argue that restaurants have been unfairly singled out for restrictions despite insufficient evidence that they pose a greater risk for transmission of the coronavirus.
“Why restaurants? What’s the difference” between restaurants and other businesses, asked attorney Joe Zauner of Zauner & Mtimet, P.A. Zaumer, who said he expected judges to grant a temporary restraining order in each county within days, which would allow restaurants to reopen in time for Christmas and New Year’s.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the hospitality industry, with 45% of area restaurant operators telling the Restaurant Association of Maryland they would close within the next six months without a relief package from the federal government, according to the group’s president Marshall Weston. More than 100,000 workers remain unemployed.
At the news conference were industry professionals who spoke of their personal and financial hardships amid the virus. They included restaurant owner Ashish Alfred of Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point and Bethesda.
Lynn Martins becomes emotional when discussing laying off staff at her business, Seibel’s Restaurant in Burtonsville. Operating expenses this year have surpassed revenues. She expects to shut down January 1.
“I don’t have enough food to feed my children, honestly,” said Michelle Robinson, a server at Phillips Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Nine months pregnant, she wiped tears away saying she had to tell her sons to choose between having Christmas presents and putting food on the table.
