Here are 8 new carryout items from Baltimore area restaurants for around $10

Break out of your quarantine carryout rut with one of these new items available in the Baltimore area. Wallet feeling lighter since the pandemic? Take heart; most of these treats can be yours for under $10.
The PB&J, Good Neighbor
I’ll confess as to not understanding the whole artisanal toast trend until ordering lunch from Good Neighbor. The peanut butter toast ($6) at the modern new Falls Road cafe from owners Shawn Chopra and Anne Morgan sees a flaky slice of brioche lathered in tahini butter with heavenly house made jam so good I wanted to buy it by the jar. Order online or in person at the shop, which also sells sleek home furnishings and coffee making supplies so you can up your at home barista game.
Open 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, 3827 Falls Road, Hampden, goodneighborshop.com.
Buttermilk biscuits, Crust by Mack
A mother of three who learned to cook at her grandmother’s side in McCulloh Homes, Amanda Mack makes cookies, galettes, cakes, and delectable sounding Old Bay crab hand pies. But we love her flaky buttermilk biscuits, a modified version of a recipe from her devoted grandmother, Yvonne Roy. A recent menu offered $5 “biscuit bites,” loaded with turkey sausage, Vermont cheddar and a drizzle of local honey.
Order online for weekend pickup or stop by Whitehall Market during Mack’s limited summer hours, Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., 3300 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden, crustbymack.com.
South Carolina style pulled pork sandwich, The Smoking Swine
On weekends, pit master Drew Pumphrey, who’s been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, serves up BBQ, sandwiches and sides to go at his new Brooklyn spot, which is set to become a full service restaurant later this year. In the meantime, it’s hard for carnivores to even look at the order page for Smoking Swine without salivating. We’re wild about Pumphrey’s South Carolina style pulled pork sandwich ($9), drenched in a mustard based sauce.
Order ahead for pickup Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3432 S. Hanover Street, Brooklyn, thesmokingswine.com.
Chicken wings, Walker’s Tap & Table
At Walker’s Tap & Table in Glenwood, a new restaurant helmed by former Alewife chef Chad Wells, locally sourced chicken wings ($10) get smoked for five hours before being fried up and tossed in sauce. Meaty and flavorful, they’re one of our favorite new carryout items in the Baltimore region. Pictured are the flamin’ hot Cheetos version with smoked tomato ranch. Dine in or call ahead to order for pickup.
2465 MD-97 #1, Glenwood, 410-801-9400, eatatwalkers.com.
Potato salad, Blacksauce
Remington caterers Blacksauce are known for their amazing biscuits, which attract long lines at farmer’s markets. But have you tried their potato salad? The classic cookout stapled goes vegan in this coriander mustard rendition that will please foodies and purists alike. The $12 order comes in a vacuum sealed bag; just toss in a bowl and serve. Feeds 3-4 people.
Place orders by Friday morning for weekend pickup in Remington. 2600 N. Howard Street, Remington, blacksaucekitchen.square.site.
Soup and salad, Gundalow Gourmet
Delicious doesn’t always have to be synonymous with “kill your diet.” For a healthier carryout, try Gundalow Gourmet, a stall in the freshly-restored Whitehall Market. The new concept comes from Dana Sicko, who studied nutrition at the University of New Hampshire and with her team of chefs sells food that’s as tasty as it is good for you. I’m crazy about their chilled soups (around $10) and bountiful salads (about $16), made with local produce and big enough to feed four.
3300 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden, 443-604-3973, gundalowgourmet.com.
Everything bagel ,Ovenbird Bakery
Keiller Kyle first got into baking after watching episodes of The Great British Baking Show. But his sourdough loaves, scones and desserts are no passing hobby, as the newly opened Ovenbird Bakery in Little Italy proves. I’m a big fan of their everything bagels ($2.50) topped with crunchy salt and fennel seed, a zesty combination that goes toe to toe with the top in the city. Let the Baltimore bagel wars begin.
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 300 S. Exeter St, ovenbirdbread.com.
New Orleans-style snowball, Ice Queens
It was a bold move, starting a New Orleans style snowball stand in the middle of Baltimore, a city that boasts its own long relationship with the frozen treat. The gambit seems to have paid off for “ice queens” and business partners Monique Burke and Dasia Kabia, who serve up snowballs made from ice shaved by an antique machine crafted in the Big Easy. I liked the New Orleans style egg custard version with cream and gooey marshmallow ($6 for a medium).