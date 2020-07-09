Here are 8 new carryout items from Baltimore area restaurants for around $10

Delicious doesn’t always have to be synonymous with “kill your diet.” For a healthier carryout, try Gundalow Gourmet, a stall in the freshly-restored Whitehall Market. The new concept comes from Dana Sicko, who studied nutrition at the University of New Hampshire and with her team of chefs sells food that’s as tasty as it is good for you. I’m crazy about their chilled soups (around $10) and bountiful salads (about $16), made with local produce and big enough to feed four.