Baltimore Book Festival postponed until 2021, Light City pushed back until 2022 due to coronavirus

The city previously cancelled two of Baltimore’s other signature summer events, the Fourth of July fireworks display and the Artscape public arts and culture festival. In all these festivals’ absence, BOPA plans to continue to hold programming virtually. That includes the Free Fall Baltimore celebration of free arts and culture events, and the 32nd annual Baltimore Open Studio Tour, which takes the public inside local artists’ studios and work spaces. Both events are set to take place on a virtual platform in October.