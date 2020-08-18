Baltimore Book Festival postponed until 2021, Light City pushed back until 2022 due to coronavirus

A pair of Baltimore’s major public arts events won’t take place as previously scheduled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Tuesday that the Baltimore Book Festival will be postponed until 2021. Light City, a partner event that brings light art, installations and other arts and culture programming to neighborhoods across the city, will likewise be postponed until 2022.
“The current health crisis has had a profound effect on the many wonderful aspects of the work BOPA does to make Baltimore a more vibrant place to live, work and play,” BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer wrote in an emailed press release Tuesday. “Sadly, we have had to postpone our large-scale public events at least through the end of 2020.”
However, that doesn’t include the annual New Year’s Eve Spectacular, for which a decision has not yet been made, according to the news release.
The city previously cancelled two of Baltimore’s other signature summer events, the Fourth of July fireworks display and the Artscape public arts and culture festival. In all these festivals’ absence, BOPA plans to continue to hold programming virtually. That includes the Free Fall Baltimore celebration of free arts and culture events, and the 32nd annual Baltimore Open Studio Tour, which takes the public inside local artists’ studios and work spaces. Both events are set to take place on a virtual platform in October.
In addition, the Artscape Online Artists’ Market will launch on Friday.