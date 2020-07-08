Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre cancels fall season of touring Broadway musicals, will reopen in 2021

The Hippodrome Theatre announced Wednesday that has canceled its fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans to resume presenting touring Broadway musicals in January.
“The Baltimore arts community along with its residents has been tested in unprecedented ways during this pandemic and has shown its strength and resilience over the last few months,” Ron Legler, president of The Hippodrome Theatre, said in a news release.
“While this intermission may be lasting longer than anyone expected, we cannot wait to welcome our loyal subscribers and patrons back into the historic Hippodrome Theatre as soon as we can.”
Live theaters in Maryland have been closed by order of Gov. Larry Hogan since mid-March. Because of the difficulty of social distancing, theater is expected to be among the last group of activities that will be allowed to reopen.
The new season will now begin Jan. 19, 2021, with a five-day run of the musical, “Mean Girls.” The slate of shows also includes a return engagement of the blockbuster musical “Hamilton,” which will be performed June 8, 2021-July 3, 2021.
The three shows that previously were to be performed this fall have been rescheduled to the late summer and fall of 2021, the release said. They are:
- “Tootsie,” originally scheduled for Oct. 13-18, 2020, will now be performed Aug. 24-29, 2021.
- “Hairspray,” originally scheduled for Nov. 10-15, 2020, has been pushed back to July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” originally scheduled for Dec. 8-13, 2020, will finish the season from Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 2021.
Eight-show subscriptions are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 800-343-3103 or by visiting BaltimoreHippodrome.com/season.