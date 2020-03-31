Baltimore restaurants stock up on and sell grocery items after supermarket shortages due to coronavirus

Atwaters has been advertising through social media that most of its locations will sell eggs, milk and bread for both curbside pickup and through Ubereats and Grubhub. Fogo de Chao, the Brazilian steakhouse known for its endless servings of meats, is now selling ready-to grill cuts of meat with free delivery for orders more than $50. La Cuchara, the Clipper Miller restaurant usually known for their popular happy hours and Basque cuisine, has switched over to a marketplace approach where customers can order eggs, milk, produce, meats and fresh seafood as well as “scarce” household products delivered to cars by employees wearing gloves.