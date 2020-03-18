10 ways to help your kids through coronavirus fears using constructive play, from Baltimore’s cultural institutions

Carrie Engel, greenhouse manager for Valley View Farms in Cockeysville, said that older kids can help their parents — and get exercise — by planting shrubs, fruit trees and such cool-weather crops as blueberries, peas, peaches and pears. Inside, kids can start annuals such as petunias and tomatoes from seed. Or, slip in a math lesson by asking your son or daughter to help you lay out your garden bed and figure out how far apart plants should be spaced.