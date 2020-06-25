Baltimore Center Stage pushes back, shortens 2020-21 performing season due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t merely cut short this year’s slate of plays and concerts. It has already begun truncating the list of performances that will be offered next year.
Baltimore Center Stage announced Thursday that it will delay the start of its 2020-21 season by four months and will reopen to the public in late January.
Instead of the typical slate of six mainstage performances, next year it will mount four “with the necessary health and safety protocols to help keep our artists and audiences safe,” artistic director Stephanie Ybarra wrote in a news release. She did not immediately provide details as to what those safety protocols will involve.
The theater will also offer a slate of virtual events beginning in August.
Center Stage is following the lead set by Broadway and by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which recently announced that they will stage no public shows this fall.
And though Baltimore’s largest theater company is the first local group to officially cancel its fall season, it may not be the last.
“There is so much we still don’t know about what the future may hold for our city, our organization, and our field,” Ybarra wrote in the announcement.
”But with the impacts of COVID-19 and the national uprising against pervasive structures of racism and anti-Blackness, one thing is crystal clear: there’s no going back to what was before.“
This story will be updated.