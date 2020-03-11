What’s canceled in Baltimore due to the coronavirus

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. You can tell us the status of your event here.
Community
Market Strategy Seminar: The Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs postponed a talk from market strategist Patrick Fearon-Hernandez set to take place March 17 at 401 East Pratt Street. “Mr. Fearon-Hernandez has postponed his address scheduled from March 17th until “the Coronavirus panic” has past. A number of concerns entered into his decision. The address will be rescheduled,” the organization said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore Parks Open House: Baltimore City Recreation & Parks postponed their first open house scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The event will now take place May 13 at 3001 East Dr.
Arts and Entertainment
Santé– A Taste of Baltimore: The National Kidney Foundation fundraiser Santé– A Taste of Baltimore, scheduled to take place Thursday at the American Visionary Arts Museum, is postponed. “We are working to secure a date in June and will share that as soon as it is finalized,” the organization said on its website.
(1/10) As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020
Pearl Jam: Popular rock band Pearl Jam announced Monday night that it is canceling the first leg of its tour. The band was expected to play March 28 at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena. But the band said it is following public health officials’ recommendations and avoiding public gatherings by canceling the first leg of the tour, a statement on its website said. Full story.
Politics
State of the City: Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is postponing the mayor’s annual State of the City address, which was scheduled for March 23 at Coppin State University, in light of COVID-19 concerns, and has instructed all agency heads to put together plans for continuing their work should the virus show up in Baltimore. Full story.
Campaign Rally: Baltimore City Council President Carl Stokes postponed a campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m at Terra Cafe in Charles Village. No further information on when the rally will be held.
Schools
Colleges: Towson University and Morgan State University have canceled classes for the rest of this week, as did the private Loyola University of Maryland and Notre Dame of Maryland University. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County has canceled classes on Thursday and Friday and will hold online classes in the two weeks following spring break. Additionally, Johns Hopkins University canceled in-person classes for all students starting Wednesday, and planned to transition to remote instruction at least through April 12. Full story.