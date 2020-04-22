Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts through mid-June

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that it has canceled all concerts and public events through June 14 at its halls in Baltimore and North Bethesda due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Three of the performances have been canceled outright, according to a news release: performances of Ludwig ban Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and a concert of musical theater classics featuring the works of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe.
The fourth program showcasing the Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas will be rescheduled. The troupe, which fuses classical pointe technique with hip-hop and other dance styles, originally was slated to perform at Baltimore’s Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on June 13. Instead, the troupe will take the stage at the Meyerhoff on Nov. 7.
Also cancelled were three public events: an on-stage rehearsal scheduled for June 4 and two dinners with music director Marin Alsop and orchestra members planned for June 6 and 12.
Wednesday’s announcement is the latest in a string of canceled and rescheduled events announced by the BSO and other arts groups that stem from Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ticketholders for the canceled BSO performances will be contacted by a box office representative, the release said.