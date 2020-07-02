More than ‘just turning on a camera’: How some of Baltimore’s liveliest classical music livestreams are made

Bohman’s studies at Peabody were in composition and audio recording, but the nature of his work at An Die Musik has pushed him to spend much of his free time “doing research and taking online tutorials and classes on how to do better video.” Colin Sorgi, who’s also a member of the digital content taskforce that the BSO created in the wake of pandemic shutdowns, described his gratitude for having taken a single film course in high school, and for a few projects that allowed him to keep those skills operable throughout his career.