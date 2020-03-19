xml:space="preserve">
How to beat coronavirus boredom with Baltimore-born movies, TV shows, music, books and more

Sameer Rao
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 19, 2020 11:32 AM
John Waters, Baltimore filmmaker, writer, artist and performer, in his Hampden office in May 2019. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS **(Amy Davis / TNS)

For many households with people working from home and kids not in school during the evolving coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest challenges will be how to fight boredom. Now is the appropriate time to turn to streaming services, books, music, movies and art to keep spirits up and minds engaged during the evolving crisis.

Fortunately, Baltimore has produced and inspired so many works and creators that there’s no shortage of ways to appreciate and learn from Charm City during this pandemic. Here are a number of options available to you from the safety and convenience of home. Keep in mind that many, but not all, of these options are not family-friendly and may have adult language and themes.

The cast of "The Wire" attends the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 23, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘The Wire’

Widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time, “The Wire” is a portrait of Baltimore through the lenses of The War on Drugs and systemic failures. Former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon’s unflinching and cinematic portrayal of Charm City’s darkest chapters is available for HBO subscribers to stream via HBO and the HBO GO app.

Films of John Waters

Whether you’re well-versed in this Baltimore native filmmaker’s unique brand of camp or not, now’s a great time to look back at John Waters’ extensive canon. Charm City’s rowhomes, neighborhoods and aesthetic charms take on a special character under the prolific artist’s unique eye. Many of these movies, including “Cry-Baby” and “Hairspray,” are available via Amazon Video.
A poster of Baltimore rapper Tyriece Travon Watson  greets mourners as they enter Empowerment Temple for his funeral. Better known as Lor Scoota, he was shot and killed June 25, 2016.(Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Lor Scoota documentary

Local rapper Lor Scoota built a significant following, especially in the Baltimore area, before he was killed after an anti-violence event in 2016. Fans, both old and new, can learn about the rapper before his untimely death by watching this 2014 documentary on YouTube.

'The Case Against Adnan Syed’

The case that inspired the first wildly successful season of the “Serial” podcast is revisited in this four-part HBO documentary series from last year. Directed by Oscar nominee Amy Berg, the riveting docuseries is available via HBO and HBO GO.

Baltimore Museum of Art works and videos

While you can’t make it to Baltimore’s premiere arts institutions while quarantined, at least one of its biggest museums allows viewers to experience the works from afar. Visit artbma.org/collections to see thousands of images from the BMA’s collections. Visit the same parent website to catch. Go to stories.bma.org to learn more about exhibits you’d otherwise catch on display, and find even more content on the BMA’s YouTube channel.

Enoch Pratt Free Library digital offerings

All you need is a library card to access tons of e-books, magazines, audiobooks and more. Just visit prattlibrary.org/elibrary for tons of literary and artistic content for the whole family.

Books by local authors

Speaking of library content, now would be a great time to catch up on the work of local authors. Consider the works of contemporary authors like D. Watkins, Laura Lippman and Ta-Nehisi Coates, as well as classic Baltimoreans like Edgar Allan Poe.

B’More Birds Coloring Pages

Maybe you want something more educational and interactive for you and your child while they’re stuck at home from school. The B’More Birds Mural Project has you covered with 13 special coloring pages, modeled after artist Iandry Randriamandroso’s murals, that you can have fun coloring with your little one. Just visit bmorebirds.com/coloring-pages to find them.

Need art/educational activity at home? For the next 13 days I will post a coloring page per day for kids and adults to...

Posted by Iandry Randriamandroso on Monday, March 16, 2020

12 O’Clock Boys

Being inside probably means you probably can’t see Baltimore’s famed dirtbike riders hitting the city streets anytime soon. Take the time to learn about the culture from the iconic documentary that inspired the upcoming motion picture, “Charm City Kings.” Lotfy Nathan’s film is available for streaming through a variety of platforms, as well as for purchase via 12oclockboys.com.

Sound of Baltimore Spotify playlists

Even with all this free time, building a working knowledge of Baltimore music is a difficult task. Start with the Sound of Baltimore playlists, including one focusing on indie/rock and another on hip hop, from Spotify.

Lamar Jackson highlight reel

Of course, if you love our sports teams, you can’t go wrong with reliving the Ravens’ record-breaking 2019 season and watching highlights from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Over and over.

