How Baltimore arts groups are creatively serving their audiences during the coronavirus pandemic

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Miss the BSO? Beginning later this week, audience members will be invited to ”attend” a concert streamed from the musicians’ homes. A new section of the symphony’s website scheduled to go live later this week will also contain archived performances for music lovers to enjoy, newly-released BSO podcasts and messages from music director Marin Alsop and guest artists. “As all of us face incredible challenges associated with the novel coronavirus, the BSO and our musicians will share great music in new and imaginative ways,” BSO president and CEO Peter Kjome wrote in an email. bsomusic.org.