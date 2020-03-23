Life amid coronavirus: Tell us your story

The appearance of coronavirus in Maryland has changed our lives in countless ways. Schools and businesses have shut down, hundreds have been laid off, and more and more of us are getting sick each day. We’ve all felt the effects. For some, the changes have been relatively easy to weather; for others, a nightmare. As the days pass and bring new challenges, we adapt and cope, trying to find connection where we can and take time to uncover the beauty and wisdom in this mess.
We want to hear your stories, what you’ve learned about yourself and others, as well as how you’re passing the time, making ends meet, finding joy, helping neighbors, making connections, protecting your health, acquiring goods, handling loneliness, dealing with frustration, and entertaining — and educating — your children.
We’re looking for snapshots of daily life in this unprecedented time across Maryland in 450 words or less. To submit yours, send an email to talkback@baltimoresun.com with the subject line “CORONAVIRUS STORY;” please include your name, phone number and street address for verification purposes. We’ll edit and compile our favorites for later publication in The Sun.
For most of us, this is a time unlike any other. Let’s chronicle it together.
