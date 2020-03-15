Sun editorial board: Amid coronavirus spread, Gov. Hogan must close non-essential gathering places, including bars and movie theaters | COMMENTARY

Retailers are beginning to recognize this. Apple announced Friday it was closing stores outside of greater China for the next two weeks. Urban Outfitters said it’s closing stores worldwide; Nike is shutting doors in multiple countries, including the U.S.; Walmart is modifying its hours. On Sunday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball also announced the closure of The Mall in Columbia and other commercial gathering places for a week, after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county. These moves are being made to protect employees, but also the wider public. They are severe, they are necessary, and more entities must take similar steps.