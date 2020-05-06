xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Day in the Life: Orioles’ Rio Ruiz waits for MLB season to eventually start

Lloyd Fox
By
Baltimore Sun
May 06, 2020 5:00 AM
Advertisement

Day in the Life is a series of occasional articles in which The Baltimore Sun looks at how Marylanders have been making their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Today: How Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz and the rest of the major league baseball players have had the start of their 2020 season suspended.

RELATED: Day in the Life: Shae McCoy uses her camera to document life around Baltimore »
25 year-old Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz with his 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida.
25 year-old Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz with his 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida. (Rio Ruiz)

Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz and the rest of the major league baseball players have had the start of their 2020 season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no organized team workouts, so Ruiz continues to do his own strength training and cardio work to stay in shape. He often finds time to throw with teammates, such as Chance Sisco whenever possible.

Rio Ruiz feeds his son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida.
Rio Ruiz feeds his son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida. (Rio Ruiz)

After a strong second half last season, the 25-year-old Ruiz had hoped to pick up where he had left off, but the baseball shutdown has given him the opportunity to be a stay-at-home dad for a little while longer.

Luca Ruiz, 9 months old, sits on his father's lap for a picture.
Luca Ruiz, 9 months old, sits on his father's lap for a picture.(Rio Ruiz)

He enjoys watching movies and listening to music with his wife, Michelle, and playing with his 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida, as he waits to see when and if the baseball season will begin.

Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz. Orioles Photo Day at the Ed Smith Stadium complex.
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz. Orioles Photo Day at the Ed Smith Stadium complex. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
RELATED: Day in the Life: How a Frederick mother of 5 who recently gave birth is navigating the coronavirus pandemic »
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz with his wife, Michelle, and 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida.
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz with his wife, Michelle, and 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida.(Rio Ruiz)
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz enjoying extra time with his family and 9-month-old son, Luca, since spring training was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz enjoying extra time with his family and 9-month-old son, Luca, since spring training was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Rio Ruiz)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement