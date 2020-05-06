Day in the Life: Orioles’ Rio Ruiz waits for MLB season to eventually start

Day in the Life is a series of occasional articles in which The Baltimore Sun looks at how Marylanders have been making their way through the coronavirus pandemic.
Today: How Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz and the rest of the major league baseball players have had the start of their 2020 season suspended.
Orioles infielder Rio Ruiz and the rest of the major league baseball players have had the start of their 2020 season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no organized team workouts, so Ruiz continues to do his own strength training and cardio work to stay in shape. He often finds time to throw with teammates, such as Chance Sisco whenever possible.
After a strong second half last season, the 25-year-old Ruiz had hoped to pick up where he had left off, but the baseball shutdown has given him the opportunity to be a stay-at-home dad for a little while longer.
He enjoys watching movies and listening to music with his wife, Michelle, and playing with his 9-month-old son, Luca, in Sarasota, Florida, as he waits to see when and if the baseball season will begin.