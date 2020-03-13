‘We won’t ever know’: Maryland women’s basketball left to process the end of a brilliant season because of coronavirus pandemic

The news was most difficult for the four seniors, who left a legacy worthy of Frese’s previous great classes, even if they never led Maryland back to the Final Four. Charles is an All-American who will go down as one of the best all-around players in program history. Jones built on the legacy left by her big sister, Brionna, and the Havre de Grace native became a consistent force in her own right. Watson became the team’s defensive ace after working back from a knee injury that cut off her potentially brilliant sophomore season. Vujacic, a guard from Slovenia, did not play as much as the others but delivered ebullient energy when she did.