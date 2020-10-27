Union demands closure, cleaning of Baltimore district courthouse after coronavirus cases

Clerks and attorneys are demanding the temporarily closure of the Wabash Avenue district courthouse in Northwest Baltimore after they say several employees came down with the coronavirus there.
In a letter Monday to Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and District Judge John P. Morrissey, the union of courthouse employees called for the building to be closed 72 hours for cleaning.
“There continues to be an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the District Courthouse,” they wrote in a letter posted online. “Additionally, there are serious public health and safety concerns that predate this outbreak, which have further exacerbated its potential spread through the building and into the community.”
Five employees at the Wabash courthouse have contracted the virus, said Stuart Katzenberg, a union organizer.
Spokeswomen for the chief judge and Maryland courts did not immediately return a message Tuesday morning.
Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees also demanded the courts conduct civil and traffic hearings remotely, install plastic dividers, allow alternating shifts of clerks and staff, provide more personal protective equipment, and limit public access to the clerk’s office.
They write that courthouse security has failed to adequately screen all visitors and enforce requirement that everyone wear masks.
Their demands come as courts statewide ease back into full operations. Barbera had closed courthouses in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, bench trials resumed in the district courts. One month later, all criminal, traffic and civil matters resumed.
Meanwhile, the Circuit Courts resumed jury trials Oct. 5. Judges have spent months developing procedures to safely reopen the courts and their plans called for courtrooms to be rebuilt with plastic dividers and socially distant seating.
Still, the public defenders and other union employees have expressed concerns about whether the city’s busy courthouses will be safe enough.
Attorneys have fallen sick with the virus; as have employees with the clerk’s and sheriff’s offices. Earlier this month, a Baltimore Circuit Judge came down with the virus. More than 141,000 people have contracted coronavirus in Maryland and it’s killed nearly 4,000 people, according to state health officials.