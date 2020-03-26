42,000 Marylanders — and a record 3.3 million Americans — filed for unemployment last week, creating backlog to process claims

A record 3.3 million Americans, including 42,000 Marylanders, filed for jobless benefits last week, overwhelming the country’s unemployment system and creating a backlog for processing the unprecedented surge of claims.
The stunning spike in demand for unemployment benefits, tied to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the shutdown of many businesses, is more than four times the previous record, set in 1982.
And it is causing delays for many of the service workers seeking benefits. Maryland labor officials said claims must be processed through a U.S. Department of Labor database used to verify claimants’ social security numbers, but that system has been overloaded.
“Their system is operating at decreased capacity and this is creating a backlog here in Maryland and across the country,” Fallon Pearre, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Labor, said in an e-mail.
Federal labor officials did not respond to questions about the database backlog.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.