Maryland lost 18,200 jobs in March, showing early effects from coronavirus

Maryland lost 18,200 jobs in March, reflecting some early impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the labor market, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent, according to preliminary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the March information predated many coronavirus-related business and school closures in the second half of the month, the labor department said.
Unemployment rates were higher in March in 29 states and Washington, the report said. The national unemployment rate rose by a 0.9 percentage point over the month to 4.4%.
“It is clear that the decreases in employment and hours and the increases in unemployment can be ascribed to effects of the illness and efforts to contain the virus,” the labor department said in its report Friday.
In Maryland, the number of jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors plummeted by 8,900 positions, including 7,600 in accommodations and food services and 1,300 in arts, entertainment and recreation.
The professional and business services sector lost 5,700 jobs, including in the administrative and support and waste management category, remediation services and professional, scientific and technical services. That decrease was offset by an increase of 100 jobs in the management of companies and enterprises subsector.
Other sectors that lost jobs in March included other services, trade transportation and utilities, manufacturing, education and health services and information.
Last month, the mining, logging, and construction sector increased by 600 jobs and the financial activities sector remained the same.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.