Difficulty of operating during coronavirus pandemic leads Lobo in Fells Point to close after six years

The Lobo bar and restaurant in Fells Point will close after six years of operation, the latest city establishment to close its doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The establishment wrote on Facebook that the restaurant will stop carryout and dining services and that the owners “do not know what the future holds.”
“We will be working on a new business model focused more on catering and private dining,” the restaurant wrote. “After 6 months of trying to make this work through the pandemic, it is important for us to take some time and regroup.”
Situated at 1900 Aliceanna St., the restaurant opened in 2014.