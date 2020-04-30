Lexington Market redevelopment moves ahead, but market remains closed during pandemic

Developers began tearing down part of Baltimore’s Lexington Market this week in one of the first visible steps to revitalize one of the country’s oldest public markets.
A portion of the market known as the East Market had been expected to remain open during redevelopment but has been closed down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seawall, the developer the city selected to revitalize the 238-year-old market, is building a new and more modern warehouse-style structure to house food stalls and other merchants.
Southway Builders this week started demolishing the Arcade, a building added to the historic market in the 1980s. Plans call for the space to be transformed into a pedestrian plaza.
Construction on the project started in mid-February and is moving ahead with additional precautions to protect workers from COVID-19.
The East Market building, which dates to 1952, will remain standing until its re-used or redeveloped sometime in the future.
The developer took on the project in October 2018. Seawall envisions a market with a diverse selection of prepared and fresh foods in a building that replicates the market’s look in 1910.
Latest Coronavirus
Lexington, on downtown’s West Side, is one of six public markets managed by Baltimore Public Markets Corporation.